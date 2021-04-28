Galamsey: Soldiers Operation
Soldiers Operation

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the military to take steps to halt mining in water bodies across the country, said a statement here on Wednesday.

“President Akufo-Addo has authorized the Ghana Armed Forces to commence an operation to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies,” said the statement signed by Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister for Information.

It said the president’s instruction was in line with the resolutions reached in the recent stakeholder dialogue on small-scale mining, to ensure that mining in water bodies is halted immediately.

“The operation which started on the River Pra in the Central and Western regions of Ghana involves 200 officers of the Ghana Armed Forces,” added the statement.

The Ghana Water Company, the state water utility, has halted operations in some communities as the turbidity of raw water in these communities has gone far beyond treatment levels, due to illegal mining activities. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEvacuate all mining equipment from forest reserves by April 30-Lands Minister directs
Next articleJoint statement: IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here