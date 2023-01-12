Ghanaian president reiterates commitment to fighting corruption

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and deepening transparency in governance.

Akufo-Addo made this pledge in a nationwide broadcast late Friday, the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ghana’s current constitutional governance.

He said it is critical to enhance accountability and ensure transparency as the pillars of democratic governance. “If we seek to prolong our democratic journey, we must enhance transparency and accountability in our governance structures and build strong institutions that can fight corruption and the dissipation of public funds.” Enditem

