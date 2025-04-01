Ghanaian president reiterates commitment to improving lives

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Monday reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians by developing various sectors related to their well-being.

Addressing hundreds of Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Black Star Square in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, Mahama stressed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing pivotal sectors such as education, healthcare, job creation, and infrastructure development.

He said that these initiatives would positively impact the entire country, fostering an inclusive society and paving the way for all Ghanaians to contribute to the country’s growth and prosperity.

“My vision is to build a prosperous, united Ghana, where citizens from all walks of life can share in the country’s successes and prosperity,” said the Ghanaian president.

He pledged to drive national progress and improve people’s lives. “My promises are more than just rhetoric. They represent a solemn commitment to transforming lives and fostering meaningful progress for all,” Mahama said.