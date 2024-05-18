Ghanaian president reiterates support for free, independent media

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday reiterated Ghana’s commitment to a free and independent media.

Akufo-Addo made this pledge in his keynote speech during the closing ceremony of the 3rd African Media Convention (AMC), which concluded in the Ghanaian capital of Accra on Friday. He said that for any democracy to grow, the media must play the pivotal role of holding decision-makers accountable.

“We are committed to supporting a free and independent media through the creation of an enabling environment for journalists to work effectively without fear,” Akufo-Addo said.

He said society benefits when the media perform their duties in an atmosphere of freedom.

The Ghanaian president urged the media in Africa to leverage the strength of modern technology to ensure that they survive and excel.

“It is through innovation that we can reach wider audiences, tell compelling stories and provide real-time, accurate information to our citizens,” he stressed.

Churchill Otieno, chairman of the steering committee of the AMC, paid tribute to African journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We remember their courage and dedication. Their sacrifices underscore the vital role that journalism plays in our societies,” Otieno added.

The three-day convention gathered more than 2,000 journalists and other media stakeholders, including diplomats and academics, to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism in Africa, celebrate the principles of press freedom, and deliberate on measures to safeguard media freedom.