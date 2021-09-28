Ghanaian President Retains State Housing, EPA and Ghana Gas Boss As CEOs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Lawyer Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu as the Chief Executive Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency while Nana Ampofo Appiah affectionately known as Vyrus nominated again as the Managing Director of the State Housing Cooperation(SHC).
Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong will be heading the Ghana Ports and Habour Authority(GPHA).
Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Mr Issah Fuseini with immediate effect serves as the CEO of DVLA.
Check the final confirmed list below:
Final Confirmed CEO List
EPA — Hon. Lawyer Dr. Henry K. Kokofu
SHC — Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (Vyrus)
GEPA
Richard Asante Yeboah – CEO
Ghana Gas – Dr. Ben Asante
National Youth Authority
Pius Enam Hadzide CEO
Nelson Owusu Ansah Deputy
Akosua Manu Deputy
NEIP
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah CEO
Ghana Maritime Authority
Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah
Ghana Post
Kwaku Tabi Amponsah- MD
BOST
Edwin Provencal – MD
NADMO
Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh- Director- General
NHIA
Bernard Okoe Boye – CEO
Aboagye Dacosta – Deputy CEO
National Service Secretariat –
Osei Assibey Antwi
EximBank
Alfred Thompson – CEO
Augustina Osei Asare – Deputy CEO
Ama Kufour – Deputy CEO
Masloc – Hajia Abibata
Scholarship Secretariat
Richard Gyamfi – Executive Secretary
Kwaku Boateng- Deputy Executive Secretary
Free zones Authority -Amb. Lawyer Mike Oquaye Jnr
Ghana National Gas Company
Dr. Ben K D Asare
GNPC
Dr. K K Sarpong
YEA
Justin Koduah Frimpong
GPHA
Ing. Kwabena Agyepong
Museums and Monuments Board
Hon. Kojo Baah Agyemang
DVLA
Hon. Issah Fuseini – CEO
Abu Ramadan – Deputy
Coastal Development Authority
Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib
Ghana Road Safety Authority
Hon. Isaac Ayeh Paye
Northern Development Authority
Lawyer Suley Sumbian