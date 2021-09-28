Ghanaian President Retains State Housing, EPA and Ghana Gas Boss As CEOs

By
Boadi Dickson
-
0
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Lawyer Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu as the Chief Executive Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency while Nana Ampofo Appiah affectionately known as Vyrus nominated again as the Managing Director of the State Housing Cooperation(SHC).

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong will be heading the Ghana Ports and Habour Authority(GPHA).

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Mr Issah Fuseini with immediate effect serves as the CEO of DVLA.

Check the final confirmed list below:

Final Confirmed CEO List

EPA — Hon. Lawyer Dr. Henry K. Kokofu

SHC — Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (Vyrus)

GEPA
Richard Asante Yeboah – CEO

Ghana Gas – Dr. Ben Asante

National Youth Authority
Pius Enam Hadzide CEO
Nelson Owusu Ansah Deputy
Akosua Manu Deputy

NEIP
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah CEO

Ghana Maritime Authority
Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah

Ghana Post
Kwaku Tabi Amponsah- MD

BOST
Edwin Provencal – MD

NADMO
Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh- Director- General

NHIA
Bernard Okoe Boye – CEO
Aboagye Dacosta – Deputy CEO

National Service Secretariat –
Osei Assibey Antwi

EximBank
Alfred Thompson – CEO
Augustina Osei Asare – Deputy CEO
Ama Kufour – Deputy CEO

Masloc – Hajia Abibata

Scholarship Secretariat

Richard Gyamfi – Executive Secretary
Kwaku Boateng- Deputy Executive Secretary

Free zones Authority -Amb. Lawyer Mike Oquaye Jnr

Ghana National Gas Company
Dr. Ben K D Asare

GNPC
Dr. K K Sarpong

YEA
Justin Koduah Frimpong

GPHA
Ing. Kwabena Agyepong

Museums and Monuments Board
Hon. Kojo Baah Agyemang

DVLA
Hon. Issah Fuseini – CEO
Abu Ramadan – Deputy

Coastal Development Authority
Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Ghana Road Safety Authority
Hon. Isaac Ayeh Paye

Northern Development Authority
Lawyer Suley Sumbian

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here