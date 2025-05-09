Ghanaian president sanctions appointees over asset declaration failures

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has sanctioned government appointees who failed to declare their assets by the March 31 deadline, as part of ongoing efforts to promote transparency within his administration.

Mahama made the announcement on Monday during the launch of a new code of conduct for government appointees in the capital, Accra.

“On February 18, 2025, I gave the instruction that all appointees taking office at the time should declare their assets by March 31. An update from the auditor-general to my office indicates that some of you failed to meet that deadline,” the president said, without naming the individuals involved.

As a penalty, Mahama ordered that the defaulting appointees forfeit three months’ salary, with the funds to be donated to the recently launched Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

He warned that any appointee who fails to submit their asset declaration by Wednesday would face dismissal.

In February, Mahama publicly declared his assets, vowing to boost transparency and combat corruption.