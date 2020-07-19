Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tested negative for COVID-19, after 14 days in self-isolation, the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah announced here on Sunday.

The minister said at a press briefing that Akufo-Addo would, therefore, return to regular office work from Monday.

President Akufo-Addo went into a precautionary self-isolation on July 5, after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the pandemic.

During the time of isolation, the president worked from the presidential villa at the Jubilee House and conducted affairs via electronic means with his staff.

In a related development, the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo, who had been on treatment for COVID-19 since July 7, has recovered.

“We are happy to announce that the senior minister has had his last test for the virus, and the result has returned negative,” Oppong-Nkrumah announced. Enditem

