Ghanaian President to meet Pfizer over vaccines

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to hold discussions with global vaccine manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech for the establishment of a Vaccine Institute in Ghana.

The meeting, to be held in Germany, on the sidelines of the President’s official working visit to the European nation this week, will also consider modalities for the procurement of more of that manufacturer’s vaccine for Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The President left Ghana Sunday to Germany on the invitation of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, who disclosed this to the Presidential Press Corp at the maiden edition of the Jubilee House Weekly Press Briefing, said the discussion with the vaccine manufacturer would form a major component of the President’s visit to Germany.

Whilst there, the President is expected to hold further engagements with his German counterpart aimed at deepening Ghana’s economic and diplomatic relations with Germany.

He will participate in the G20 Compact Initiative Programme established by the German Chancellor to promote investments in African countries, including Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to deliver a speech at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the formation of the North Rhine–Westphalia state.

He is scheduled to address a ceremony at the North-Rhine Westphalia Academy of International Politics in Bonn as the guest of honour.

He will meet with the German investment community to promote Ghana’s investment opportunities.