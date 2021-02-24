Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday urged collective efforts to win the battle against COVID-19.

Speaking here at the inauguration of the country’s Council of State, Akufo-Addo said the economic gains attained by the country were being eroded by the ravages of the novel coronavirus.

“We are confronted with the ravages of COVID-19, which have affected the lives and livelihoods of all Ghanaians. Through proactive measures put in place by the government, we have seen a rebound in economic activities,” he said.

“However, these gains are now being threatened by the rising number of active cases in the so-called second wave that is sweeping the world. Winning the fight against the pandemic remains a collective duty and responsibility, so I appeal to you to help in this endeavor,” he added.

The Ghanaian president further urged the Council of State to offer honest advice based on unvarnished truth to enable him to discharge his duties effectively. Enditem