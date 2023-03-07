Ghanaian president urges unity, hard work amid Independence Day celebration

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday urged his country’s citizenry to unite by working to attain the goal of their forebears as the country celebrated its 66th Independence Day.

He made the call during the celebration at Ho, the capital of Volta Region, stressing the unity of purpose with which the founding fathers of the country worked to attain independence from the colonial imperialists and urged the same from the Ghanaian people to attain meaningful development.

“Our forebears were united and strong toward a common purpose of attaining independence. It did not matter which ethnic group or religious persuasion they related to, or their standing in society generally. They recognized that colonialism did not collectively inure to their benefit. They were determined to end it, and indeed they did,” said Akufo-Addo.

Touching on the economic challenges Ghanaians are going through presently, Akufo-Addo emphasized that the government has put in place quite a number of interventions that will soon alleviate the suffering of the people.

At the celebration, Economic Community of West African States Chairman Umaro Sissoco Embalo paid tribute to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president, for the struggle he led in liberating the continent, calling on all to work toward ensuring political stability, prosperity, and development within the West African sub-region.

Ghana's Independence Day, which falls on March 6 every year, is an official state holiday for the citizens of Ghana, both within the country and in the diaspora, to honor and celebrate the heroes of Ghana who led the country to attain its independence from the United Kingdom.