Incumbent Ghanaian President and President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday called for unity among his countrymen to build a prosperous nation after being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The outcome of Monday’s general election, he said, is a call by Ghanaians on the need for the two major political parties in the country to work together.

“Campaigning is over and the outcome of the election is a call by Ghanaians for the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to work together to build Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said in a speech.

He assured Ghanaians that he is going to work hard in his second term to improve the conditions of the people.

Akufo-Addo won the 2020 presidential election with 51.595 percent of total valid votes. He will be sworn into office for a second term on Jan. 7 next year. Enditem