Professor Joseph Kofi Teye, Director of the Centre for Migration Studies (CMS), College of Humanities, at the University of Ghana, has been appointed a member of the International Organization of Migration (UN Migration) High-Level Advisory Group for migration research and publishing.

The Migration Research and Publishing High-Level Advisers consist of migration experts from around the world who partner International Organizations for Migration Research team to produce balanced, rigorous, and evidence-based research and analysis of international migration and displacement.

Prof. Joseph Kofi Teye has also been appointed a member of the International Advisory Board (IAB) of Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC)in Migration and Integration.

The IAB of CERC is comprised of renowned scholars and stakeholders from across the globe, covering a wide range of disciplines.

According to the University of Ghana official website, the IAB provides feedback and direction on the CERC’s progress and builds important connections to international research and policy networks.

The appointments, it said, were in recognition of Prof. Joseph Teye’s vast research experience and outstanding contribution to international migration governance, including his role as the lead migration expert for the development of National Migration and National Labour Migration policies in various African countries, such as Sierra Leone, Ghana, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the joint announcements, Prof. Dan Ofori, Provost of the College of Humanities, lauded Prof. Teye for his achievements and commended him for his exemplary scholarly leadership which has culminated in these appointments.

Prof Ofori therefore, urged Prof. Teye to serve with distinction and make his membership of both Boards count.

He further wished him well.

“The University of Ghana congratulates Prof. Joseph Kofi Teye for these achievements,” he said.