Ghanaian Public Questions NHIS Board Member, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea’s Academic Credentials

Ghanaians have expressed growing concerns regarding the academic and professional credentials of Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, a current member of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Board.

This skepticism comes in the wake of revelations about Ann Sansa Daly, a former NHIS Board member, whose medical qualifications were found to be falsified, leading to her removal from the board.

The recent controversy surrounding Ann Sansa Daly has reignited national conversations about the integrity of public office holders and the authenticity of the qualifications they present to obtain key positions.

In this climate of heightened scrutiny, attention has now turned to Prof. Akoriyea, with many questioning the legitimacy of his title and qualifications.

Concerns have been raised about whether “Professor” is an ACADEMIC TITLE earned through scholarly achievement and formal university appointments or merely an HONORARY TITLE conferred on Prof. Akoriyea.

Critics and members of the public are demanding greater transparency regarding his educational background, professional track record, and how he was appointed to the influential NHIS Board.

Many citizens have taken to social media and public forums to demand an official verification of Prof. Akoriyea’s credentials.

Calls have also been made for the Ministry of Health and the NHIS Secretariat to conduct rigorous background checks and make the results public to restore confidence in the Board’s membership.

“It is important for the authorities to act swiftly and transparently,” said a member of a local watchdog group. “This is not about personal attacks but ensuring that public offices are held by individuals who meet the highest standards of integrity and competence.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders and the Ghanaian public await a clear and verifiable response from the NHIS and relevant regulatory bodies.

Wider Problem of Fake Credentials in Public Service

This issue is part of a broader and increasingly worrying trend in Ghana, where individuals are reportedly obtaining lucrative public sector jobs and appointments based on false or inflated qualifications.

Experts and civil society actors warn that this practice undermines institutional credibility, compromises governance standards, and ultimately erodes public trust in government agencies.

“The integrity of our institutions depends heavily on the credibility of those who serve in them,” said a governance analyst speaking on condition of anonymity.

“When people use fake certificates to climb the ladder, it not only affects decision-making but also demoralizes qualified professionals.”

Need for Stringent Vetting Processes

This incident highlights the urgent need for improved vetting processes and verification mechanisms for appointments to public boards and agencies. Experts suggest establishing independent bodies tasked with authenticating academic and professional credentials before appointments are finalized.

Such measures, they argue, will help safeguard Ghana’s public institutions from reputational damage and ensure that governance structures are staffed by qualified and honest individuals.

As the debate continues, one thing remains clear: restoring public confidence in Ghana’s governance system requires accountability, transparency, and a zero-tolerance approach to the use of fake credentials in public office.