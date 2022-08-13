Ghanaian Qatar-based rapper Kaygii Supreme set to release new single ‘Hakunamatata’

The Ghanaian Qatar-based rapper Kaygii Supreme is set to release his new single ‘Hakunamatata’ “everything gonna be alright.”

The release is scheduled on August 15, 2022.

Kaygii Supreme is one of the most popular Ghanaian rapper based in DOHA QATAR.

He has a bigger influence in the Ghanaian music industry in Qatar and has performed many programs including the Hamonize show which made wave views days ago.

He has also featured with a lot of foreign Artiest from different nationalities including Kanya, Ugandan, Qatar, South Sudan and also a home-based popular Ghanaian celebrity efobanks who turns to be his road manager.

HAKUNAMAMA featuring a Kenya Artiest by name Tallman will be on all digital stores including YouTube and audiomack from 15th of august 2022.

The rapper showed appreciation towards his fans and manager for great support as he was interviewed by SIMPLE MAK MEDIA few days ago.