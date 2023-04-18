Ghanaian rapper E.L set to return to the scene with “Chop Life”

The Ghanaian rapper, born Elom Adablah, made a comeback on April 10, teasing fans with a montage showcasing his previous music videos. A week after the tease, the award-winning artist announced he would be returning with new music.

On his social media accounts, the award-winning star shared the cover art for his upcoming project and the pre-save link. Set for release on April 19, 2023, the multi-faceted artist will release a single titled “Chop Life.”

Leading up to its release, E.L dropped a documentary in which he revealed the reason behind his music break. The documentary, dubbed “Till The Wheels Fall Off,” also saw the Frodo Baggins crooner talk about his state of mind during his hiatus.

ABOUT E.L

Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, is a multiple award-winning rapper, singer, producer, and sound engineer known for bringing contemporary Ghanaian music to the forefront of African culture.

In his 15-year career, the rapper has churned out many hit songs and won several awards, including “Artist of the Year” at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards. An energetic and stellar performer, E.L also toured with legendary American singer Lauryn Hill.

