Ghanaian Rapper Kwame Dame Shares His Journey in “Ampofo”

Kwame Dame, A Ghanaian-based rapper and afrobeat artiste has released a new single titled “Ampofo” after a brief hiatus from the music scene. Mixed and mastered by Samsney, the song showcases Kwame Dame’s unique rap style, cadence, and Melodies.

Kwame Dame aims to paint pictures in the listener’s mind with his raps. “Ampofo” which is also Kwame Dame’s surname is a song about Kwame Dame as a whole. Starts from his childhood and upbringing, goes through his mind and how he views his life and life in general, and ends at where he is currently in life and where he aims to be.

Kwame Dame talks about his demons inside and how he is never going to open up because of trust issues due to bad experiences with friends.

“They use your leverage as a fact de3 ose odo wo na b3 torn wasem dwaso s3 dokono I got trust issues I would rather kill my demons inside.” – Kwame Dame



He goes ahead to reminisce on how he used to trap clothes at Kanta every Saturday due to the delay of revenue from music because he is still in his early days. Ampofo is an inspirational record where you hear Kwame Dame talks his truth and real-life experience over instrumentals and also addresses why his fans were not hearing from him.

Ampofo is a rap song with a catchy hook and short skits about his family. “Ampofo” is available now on all major streaming platforms here https://yve.fanlink.to/Ampofo