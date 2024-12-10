Ghanaian Rapper Medikal Expresses Confidence in President-Elect John Mahama’s Leadership

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has voiced his belief in President-elect John Mahama, expressing confidence that the incoming leader will bring positive change to the country.

In a tweet on December 9, following the concession of defeat by Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, the rapper, known for his hit song “Omo Ada,” urged Mahama to prioritize the welfare of Ghana’s youth upon his swearing-in.

Medikal’s tweet read: “Let it be known to the incoming president, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, that I do not trust him but rather believe in him. Let this new change be exhibited drastically! If not for anything, he should foresee the generation of Sharaf, a good friend of mine (His Son), and the betterment of the youth in Ghana and beyond. Thank you.”

His message comes at a time of political change in Ghana, as Mahama was officially declared the winner of the 2024 Presidential election on December 9. Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, announced that Mahama had secured 56.55% of the vote, defeating Dr. Bawumia, who garnered 41.6%.

Medikal’s tweet also reflected on his personal experiences with the NPP government. In 2021, the rapper was arrested by the police for brandishing a gun in a video shared on social media. He was charged with unlawful display of arms and ammunition, and although he initially pleaded not guilty, he was denied bail. Reflecting on his ordeal, Medikal claimed that the NPP government orchestrated his arrest without valid cause.

“NPP arrested me for no tangible reason, NPP put me in cells, locked me up in jail (Ankaful Maximum Security Prison) all in the name of power. My lawyers tried to communicate with superiors, and all they got in response was ‘it’s an order from above,’” he tweeted.

Medikal was later remanded into police custody for five days, and on October 26, 2021, he was granted bail of ¢100,000 by the court. His remarks on social media suggest frustration with the treatment he received under the previous administration.

As Ghana transitions into a new phase under Mahama’s leadership, Medikal’s statement reflects the hopes of many for tangible progress and a focus on the future of the youth in the country.