Ghanaian Rapper Medikal Reacts to NPP’s Election Defeat, Calls for Change under Mahama

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has expressed his thoughts following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 presidential election, which saw John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reclaim the presidency.

In a tweet, Medikal shared a personal account of his experience under the NPP government, revealing that he had been arrested without clear cause and detained at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison. The rapper detailed his frustration with the situation, explaining how his lawyers were unable to assist, with authorities reportedly saying the order came from higher up.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Medikal called on the newly elected President Mahama to deliver on the change promised during the election campaign. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the youth and making decisions that will positively impact future generations.

In his post, Medikal stated:

“NPP arrested me for no tangible reason, NPP put me in cells, locked me up in jail (Ankaful Maximum Security Prison), all in the name of power. My lawyers tried to communicate with superiors, and all they got in response was ‘it’s an order from above.’