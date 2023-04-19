Ghanaian rapper, Slut Boy Billy shares joker-themed video for ‘Killer’

Track listed as number one on Slut Boy Billy’s debut EP, “Mineral Rock EP” titled “Killer” vouchsafe Slut Boy Billy’s musical unorthodox production of his music video filled with cinematic presentations which offers a distinguishing close call perspective into his world of a captivating killer character. It is a numeral of many displays of his code: living life on your own terms, delivering what is a certified innovative musical and cinematic production.

The music video presentation is architected by Prymo Pryme, the music video has a feel of attention-grabbing aesthetics and cinematic quality. It produces the Pittsfield, Massachusetts’s rapper and his all-female gang display in the woods what appears to be a deal backfiring the rapper’s initial idea, presented with the exciting sound production of Ghanaian producer Chensee Beatz. Things take an indelible plot twist from there, in allignment with tropes from other rugged-themed rap motion imagery out there, presenting the sense of comic-book villainy and psychotic protagonist in the motion imagery.

Slut Boy Billy concealed himself as an enchanting “Killer” who seemingly finds a disoriented satisfaction contributing to chaos and destruction. If that triggers a memory of the Joker, you’d be interested to view the crop top-rocking and gun-toting rapper cosplay as one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time as he escapes the crime scene unfazed.

Born Billy Affou, Slut Boy Billy is an Americanized-Italian-Ghanaian rapper from Pittsfield, Massachusetts (Berkshire County) with an innovative style entertaining and intriguing the audience. Pittsfield, Massachusetts is where he developed his passion for emo-punk rap. Last month, his debut EP, “Mineral Rock EP” finally made it’s way to fans, offering two songs: “Killer” and “My Life Like a Movie” that has since drawn more interest to his bold and rebellious attitude.

‘Killer’ premiered on Base One TV as an exclusive and is available to watch on YouTube.