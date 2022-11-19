Ghanaian rapper Strongman to release new EP ‘Buokrom Boy’

Ghanaian rapper Vincent Kwaku-Osei popularly known in the entertainment industry as Strongman Burner, is set to release his fourth EP Project dubbed ‘Buokrom Boy’.

The EP which has seven songs would be released on November 25, 2022.

Strongman on his twitter page said his fans should be ready for him ahead of his fourth project, which he can’t wait to share with them.

For more than a decade, Strongman has carved a niche for himself as a great rapper in the Ghana music industry.

He is recognized as one of the creative and talented young rappers in the Ghanaian music industry.

Strongman has won many music awards in Ghana and across the continent.