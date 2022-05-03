Ghanaian rapper Tee Rhyme to release a New EP

Ghanaian rap artist, Oteng Oliver who’s popularly known as Tee Rhyme has disclosed that he would be releasing a new musical project soon.

The 2021 Eastern Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Rapper of the Year’ winner will be releasing a new Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed ‘Way Up’.

The on April 20, 2022, took to his social media pages to announce this much-awaited EP and what his fans had been waiting for.

The EP is made up of five(5) solid yet-to-be-released songs like ‘Me Alone’, ‘Why Me’, ‘Gee Life’, ‘Dear Lord’, and ‘Way Up’ all written by the rapper.

The ‘Stylish Rapper’ this time didn’t feature an artist on the EP. It’s produced by three heavyweight Ghanaian producers; Emmakay Beatz, Kidnature Beatz, and Sperry Beatz.

Kindly follow Tee Rhyme on all his social media pages @TeeRhymetafo to get it first when the EP is released.