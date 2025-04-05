Ghanaian Referee Urges Calm and Investment in Boxing Safety

Accra-based referee Richard Amevi has called for unity and strategic investment in Ghanaian boxing, emphasizing the need for improved safety protocols and corporate support to elevate the sport.

His appeal followed a recent tragedy during a bout involving Nigerian boxer Gabriel Segun Oluwasegun, who collapsed and later died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Amevi, speaking on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV last Friday, urged fans and officials to prioritize collaboration over division. “We must maintain peaceful ties with Nigeria and avoid actions that deter investors,” he said, commending emerging promotions like Legacy Rise for revitalizing the local scene.

Born in Jamestown, a historic Accra neighborhood known for producing boxing talent, Amevi began officiating in 2011. He cited the 2022 bout between the Quaye brothers at Bukom Boxing Arena as a career highlight but acknowledged the emotional toll of Oluwasegun’s death, which he declined to discuss in detail.

The referee’s journey mirrors the resilience of Ghana’s boxing community. After studying at Sempe Boys and Ebenezer SHS, he worked as a spare parts dealer and church videographer before finding his niche in combat sports. Today, he balances refereeing with operating machinery, driven by a passion for martial arts spanning MMA, judo, and Muay Thai.

Amevi stressed the importance of insurance for fighters and officials, alongside stricter adherence to medical checks. “Talent here is abundant, but we need corporate Ghana’s backing to ensure our best boxers compete domestically before pursuing global titles,” he said.

While awards have eluded him, Amevi remains focused on refining his craft. He proposed independent panels to evaluate referees, noting, “Experts should monitor and recognize those excelling in their roles.”

Ghana’s boxing scene, long celebrated for producing champions like Azumah Nelson, faces mounting challenges. Despite a grassroots talent pool, limited funding and inconsistent safety standards threaten its legacy. The Ghana Boxing Authority has faced scrutiny following incidents like Oluwasegun’s death, with critics demanding tighter regulations akin to Kenya’s recently adopted combat sports laws.

Amevi’s advocacy aligns with broader African efforts to balance athletic tradition with modern safeguards. Nigeria’s boxing federation, for instance, introduced mandatory pre-fight cardiac screenings in 2023 after similar tragedies. Yet financial constraints persist: less than 15% of Ghanaian gyms meet international equipment standards, per a 2024 Sports Ministry audit.

Corporate sponsorships, crucial for scaling infrastructure, remain sparse. While South Africa’s Premier Boxing League has attracted multimillion-rand deals, West African promotions rely heavily on ticket sales. For veterans like Amevi, bridging this gap—while preserving the sport’s grassroots fervor—will define Ghana’s boxing trajectory in the decade ahead.