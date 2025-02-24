Ghanaian Religious Leader Urges Unity to Address Economic Crisis

In a compelling appeal for national solidarity, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, founder of Royalhouse Chapel International, has called on Ghana’s faith communities to bridge divides and collaborate in tackling the country’s deepening economic and political challenges.

Speaking exclusively to the B&FT, the influential Pentecostal leader emphasized that shared goals—such as poverty reduction, anti-corruption efforts, and infrastructure development—should transcend religious differences.

“There are more things that unite us than divide us,” he asserted, framing interfaith cooperation as a moral and practical imperative.

Ghana’s religious institutions have long played pivotal roles in education, healthcare, and social welfare. Yet with inflation soaring to 23.5% in early 2025 and the cedi’s value plummeting, doubts linger about their capacity to sustain these contributions amid global economic instability. Rev. Korankye Ankrah argued that churches must expand their mandate beyond spiritual guidance to directly drive social change.

“If the church cannot invest in raising future leaders, how can we expect lasting transformation?” he asked, citing the Royalhouse Chapel Scholarship Foundation as a model. Since 1998, the initiative has supported over 3,000 students, including non-members like a now-practicing doctor who serves as the sole physician in Ghana’s Upper East Region.

The cleric also weighed in on Ghana’s contentious Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, acknowledging its accessibility while criticizing its execution. Persistent funding gaps and overcrowded classrooms, he warned, threaten its viability. His proposed hybrid model—a mix of fee-paying and scholarship students—aims to balance equity with sustainability.

“A structured quota system could free resources for those truly in need,” he explained, stressing that similar pragmatism should guide healthcare reforms. His church’s free Sunday medical clinic, offering screenings for malaria and hypertension, reflects this approach. Plans to expand it into a 24/7 hospital, he said, align with broader calls for faith-based organizations to fill gaps in public services.

Rev. Korankye Ankrah reserved sharp criticism for Ghana’s polarized politics, which he claims stifles progress. Despite modest economic rebounds, partisan gridlock continues to hamper consensus on issues like job creation and food security.

“Once elections end, we must convene at ‘Ghana’s Table,’ not the NPP or NDC’s,” he insisted, advocating for a neutral platform to unify stakeholders. He dismissed performative opposition tactics, urging critics to propose alternatives rather than “sitting on radio to attack the government.”

Central to his vision is revitalizing the private sector through anti-corruption measures and investor-friendly policies. He highlighted how bribery scandals tarnish Ghana’s global reputation, deterring foreign capital. “When investors are asked for bribes, they broadcast it online. Soon, we’re labeled corrupt,” he said, linking graft to the country’s slide on transparency indexes.

Ultimately, the apostle general framed leadership as an exercise in service, demanding accountability and integrity across sectors. “Whether in politics, business, or ministry, honesty isn’t optional,” he stated. His message resonates in a nation where economic anxiety intersects with distrust in institutions. While skeptics may question the feasibility of interfaith coalitions, his emphasis on shared values offers a template for collective action—one that Ghana’s leaders, secular and spiritual alike, may find difficult to ignore.