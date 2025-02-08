Ghanaian Researchers Pioneer Eco-Friendly Batteries from Taro Waste

A team of scientists at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled a groundbreaking method to convert taro peels—commonly discarded as food waste—into high-performance batteries.

Published in the journal Energy Storage, the innovation promises a sustainable alternative to conventional energy storage systems while addressing Ghana’s growing need for renewable energy solutions.

Led by Dr. Daniel Nframah Ampong of the KNUST Centre for Engineering Materials Research, the project repurposes taro peels, locally known as kooko or brobe, into activated carbon, a critical component in battery production. Unlike synthetic activated carbons derived from toxic industrial processes, the team’s approach draws inspiration from traditional Ghanaian charcoal-making techniques. By heating the peels in crucibles—a method mirroring village practices—the researchers produced a material with energy storage capabilities rivaling commercial counterparts.

“Agricultural waste like taro peels contains functional groups ideal for energy storage,” explained Dr. Ampong. “Our goal was to create an eco-friendly, cost-effective material using locally available resources.” The resulting carbon not only reduces reliance on hazardous chemicals but also aligns with Ghana’s national agenda to boost renewable energy adoption. With the country seeking to diversify its energy mix, such innovations could help store excess solar or wind power for later use, smoothing out supply inconsistencies.

Professor Kwadwo Mensah-Darkwa, research lead of KNUST’s Energy Materials Group, emphasized the broader vision. “We’re exploring biowaste to drive sustainable energy storage,” he said, noting recent lab upgrades funded by the university’s Engineering Education Program (KEEP). New equipment now allows rigorous testing of prototype batteries, though challenges remain. “We lack advanced tools to fully characterize materials for specific applications,” he admitted.

The project highlights a global shift toward circular economies, where waste becomes a resource. For Ghana, where taro is a staple crop, scaling this technology could turn agricultural byproducts into economic assets while curbing environmental pollution. Still, experts caution that lab success doesn’t guarantee market viability. “We’re years away from mass production,” said Prof. Mensah-Darkwa, “but this proves local solutions can emerge from local knowledge.”

The breakthrough underscores the role of academic research in addressing energy poverty. By blending indigenous practices with scientific inquiry, KNUST’s team offers a template for Global South innovators—one where sustainability and accessibility take precedence over costly, imported alternatives. As the world races to decarbonize, such homegrown ingenuity may light the path forward.