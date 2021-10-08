Ghanaian Rev. Minister gets ARDN appointment

Rev. Clement Achim Gyimah of the Church of Pentecost has been appointed as the ARDN Ghana representative.

His appointment, which takes effect from 30th September, 2021 says that Rev. Achim Gyimah will lead the development, implementation and promotion of ARDN programs under the leadership of ARDN International.

Announcing his appointment, the President and CEO of ARDN Dr. Djibril Diallo said Rev. Achim Gyimah has more than 20 years of experience in youth leadership and the promotion of youth empowerment.

“He has successfully led projects and programmes on the promotion of youth leadership and voluntary service in Ghana and internationally,” the ARDN President added.

According to the President, Rev. Achim Gyimah has designed, led and monitored several public initiatives on capacity building for youth leaders and young people.

Dr. Djibril Diallo made mentioned that the newly appointed ARDN Ghana representative also has a strong background in building strategic partnerships and coaching for youth capacity building. “He brings to ARDN his expertise in youth moblisation and strategic partnerships,” ARDN boss stated.

Rev. Achim Gyimah, who is the District Pastor for Roman Ridge of the Church of Pentecost La Area, has MSc in organizational development and an Alumni of London School of Economics and Political Science, Programme for Africa Leadership and holds several certificates on leadership.

He is currently pursuing his PhD in Management. He is a founding member of ROJALNU (Pan-African Youth Leadership Network) and the first Country Coordinator for Global Youth Action Network in Ghana. He has been a Minister of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana for the past 17 years.

The ARDN is an internationally operating NGO headquartered in New York, with the status of a United States 501(c)(3) public charity. ARDN mission is to accelerate the attainment of the African renaissance by advocating for and supporting United Nations programs and priorities.

The organization mobilizes the passion of government, educators, artists, intellectuals, the private sector, civil society and youth, using the power of art, sport and culture as vectors for creating a better world.

It serves as the Secretariat for the Global Alliance of Mayors and Leaders from Africa and of African Descent.