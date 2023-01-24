Ghanaian Richard Commey ready for Ramirez clash on March 25

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, Richard Commey is preparing assiduously to face America’s Jose Ramirez for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Lightweight Championship eliminator.

The fierce fight is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Save Mart Centre in the United States of America.

The bout Richard Commey – Jose Ramirez fight would headline Top Rank Boxing’s bouts for the day in Fresno, California.

The 35-year-old Ghanaian boxer is poised to take a giant step toward becoming a two-time World champion as he comes against 30-year-old Ramirez.

Commey would be hoping to secure a win after his last bout against Puerto Rican Jose Pedraza ended in a draw.

Commey, lost his IBF Lightweight 135-pound title to American boxing sensation, Teofimo Lopez after suffering a second-round TKO in December 2019. Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs), came back strongly with a sixth-round knockout of Jackson Marinez in February 2021, before he was dominated by Vasyl Lomachenko in December 2021.

Ramirez’s fight against Commey will be the first since March last year when he beat Jose Pedraza in Fresno to move close to a title shot.

The winner of this bout would have the opportunity to fight reigning WBC Superlight weight champion Regis Prograis.