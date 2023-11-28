Ghanaian Sailor assists in removing a patient’s cavity at a Solomon Islands hospital

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Det Smith and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emmanuel Dei, right, from Kwahu-Tafo, Ghana, remove a patient’s cavity at the National Referral Hospital in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 24, 2023.

Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships.