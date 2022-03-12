Ghanaian School Children Get Sporting Items From Canadian Sailors

Sailors on board Her Majesty Canadian Ship (HMCS) Goose Bay has donated sporting items – 90 football, pumps, goalkeeper’s gloves, books, water bottles, about 100 jerseys, and Angelica uniformed materials to Ghanaian Schools to support teaching and learning.

The visiting Canadian sailors made the donation in collaboration with Right to Play, a global organization that uses the transformative power of play to educate and empower children facing adversity.

The donation was made after a friendly football match organized by Right to Play Ghana at the Rosharon Montessori School in Tema Community 12.

In an interview with the GNA Sports at Tema, Commander Daniel Rice, the Commanding Officer for Her Majesty Canadian Ship (HMCS) Goose Bay said there were 90 sailors from two Canada ships – HMCS and the Royal Canadian Navy Vessels currently berthed in Tema port as part of an operation.

Mr. Adam Loyal, First Secretary for Canadian High Commission stated that “the sailors have come with the equipment to support the children and enhance teaching and learning”.

Ms. Josephine Mukakalisa, the Country Director for Right to Play Ghana told the GNA that, they were happy to be part of the event, and seeing the broad smiles on the faces of the children who participated in the football match reinforced the importance of play to improve the health, well-being and learning outcome of Ghanaian girls and boys.

“We thank the Royal Canadian Navy for the sports equipment,” she stated and explained that the Right To Play protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity through the power of play.

Pupils from the Reverend Father Henry Basic School in Amasaman Obom and Obokwashie MA Basic Schools and the Canadian sailors from both vessels participated in the football match.

Miss Michelle Akosuah Boateng, a primary six pupil of Reverend Father Henry Basic School, expressed her excitement playing with the Canadian Sailors.

She thanked the sailors and Right to Play Ghana for donating the sporting items to support their education, adding that, “we thank them for what they have done for us, may God bless them.”