Ghanaian Sci-Fi Film ‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ Selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival

The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’, a groundbreaking science fiction film produced by Q-Vision Ltd, has been selected to screen at the prestigious Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival (MiSciFi).

This marks a significant achievement for the Ghanaian film industry, showcasing local talent on an international stage.

About the Film: ‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’, tells the story of Adam, who is sent by the United African Federation to repopulate a new planet after an apocalyptic event on earth. Upon arrival, Adam discovers an earth entity that threatens the new planet’s existence. He must battle this entity to fulfil his mission and ensure the survival of humanity.

Festival Significance: The Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival is one of the premier science fiction film festivals globally, known for its emphasis on imaginative storytelling and innovation. The festival attracts top filmmakers and writers, providing a platform for diverse and award-winning films from around the world.

Quotes: “We are thrilled and honoured to have ‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’, selected for MiSciFi. This is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team,” said M. Sayibu, Director of “The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST”: “We look forward to representing Ghana on this prestigious platform and showcasing our unique storytelling to a global audience.”

Call to Action: This presents an opportunity for local businesses and corporations to join this global staging by associating with the film. For more information on taking advantage of this, please contact Q-Vision.