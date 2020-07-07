The Senior Minister of Ghana, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said.

This development came just three days after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing, the information minister said his senior colleague had asked him to disclose the information to Ghanaians.

Ghana’s Minister for Health, Minister for Regional Re-organization, and the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry had all tested positive for the pandemic. The country lost its forestry commission chief to the virus on July 1.

The health minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, who has just recovered from COVID-19, said over the weekend that the government and the frontline health workers at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic were fatigued by the increasing infection rate.

Ghana’s coronavirus infections increased to 21,077 as of late Monday, with 16,070 recoveries and 129 deaths. Enditem

