Ghanaian Sensation Izaytee Marks His Return with Double Delight: ‘Why’ and ‘Crazy’

After a two-year hiatus that left fans eagerly anticipating his return, the talented Ghanaian artiste, Izaytee, is back with a triumphant comeback. Izaytee’s resurgence in the music scene is marked by the release of not one, but two captivating singles that not only reflect his personal and artistic growth but also his unwavering commitment to creating music that touches the soul.

Titled “Why” and “Crazy,” these two singles delve deep into themes of self-discovery and love, showcasing Izaytee’s signature depth and authenticity that have endeared him to fans around the world.

“Why”(featuring Exo Xan) is a poignant and affectionate song that speaks to the universal desire to love and be loved. The slow tempo and emotional depth of the music provide a therapeutic experience, graced with lyrics that invoke the need and importance of affectionate connections.

“Crazy,” on the other hand, brings an entirely different vibe to Izaytee’s repertoire with its groovy beats and sensational melodies. This track encapsulates the essence of unspoken emotions in love and the lengths to which one is willing to go to express profound feelings. The rhythmic afrobeat in “Crazy” reaffirms the integral nature of cherishing a significant other and holding onto them tightly.

During his hiatus, Izaytee dedicated himself to honing his craft and exploring new creative horizons. The result of his artistic exploration is a fresh and mature sound that promises to resonate deeply with fans worldwide.

Izaytee’s music is available on all major streaming platforms, and listeners are encouraged to dive into these two remarkable singles, “Why” and “Crazy,” to rediscover the artist’s distinctive voice and musical prowess.