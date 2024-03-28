Ghanaian Sensation Lord Paper Unleashes New Highlife Anthem ‘Obrempong

Ghanaian afro-pop and highlife musician Lord Paper real named Michael Takyi Frimpong releases a new one titled Obrempong. It’s a highlife song and making waves since it’s release.

Lord Paper, credited with multiple Ghana Music Awards nominations, is a versatile artist, with a unique blend of soul, afrobeats, and hip hop.

With hit tracks like “Dzigbordi,” and “Asa bone,” he has captivated audiences with his sounds, stage craft, rhythms and storytelling abilities.

Lord Papers ability to craft impressive stories through his music has solidified his position as one of Ghana’s most revered artiste. Each note, each Lyric is a testament to his knack for connecting with listeners on a deeply emotional level

Released on 27th March, Obrempong tells a story of life that its always up and down but still enjoy whiles it last.

https://bfan.link/obrempong