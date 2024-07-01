Ghanaian Shoemakers Struggle with Soaring Raw Material Costs

Akwasi Ofori, a cobbler in Achimota, begins his day with his trusty box, moving through the streets to offer shoe repairs on the spot.

Like many others in the area, he provides a crucial service, fixing footwear for those who can only afford new shoes sometimes.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Ofori highlighted the challenges of his roaming business: “I walk around places like Abofu and Achimota College.

We struggle to find customers, especially on weekdays. Prices for materials like glue and rope have doubled, affecting our costs significantly.”

Simon Gavor, owner of Nyametease Footwear Shop, echoed these concerns, noting, “The cost of raw materials like Birkenstock wood and glue has risen sharply. Despite these challenges, my business is thriving, but we must adjust our prices to cover the increased costs.”

As shoemakers navigate these cost increases, sustaining their businesses while providing essential services remains a daily struggle.