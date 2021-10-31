Ghanaian Short Film’ Farewell to the Wind’ Premiering Internationally

Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, received the highest honor by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in celebration of the Non-Alignment Movement’s 60th anniversary in October.

You may ask how an Eastern European nation and a Western African country cane together- luckily, the Ghanaian short film, “Farewell to the Wind,” gives us a glimpse into the past and present.

This unknown history, the brainchild of filmmaker Mirko Rucnov is bringing on a renaissance of this time and the story of these two countries through the visual arts.

Written and directed by award-winning Balkan-American filmmaker Mirko Rucnov, “Farewell to the Wind” stars Ghanaian actors Brian Angeles, Afua Rida and Stephen Assenso-Donkor and Ghanaian-American producer, Ivana Nimoh.

The film premiered in South Africa’s Durban International Film Festival, the Signes de Nut in Paris, France, and the Leeds International Film Festival in the United Kingdom. Typically 15 minutes or less, a short film gives audiences a glimpse into the story, one by the visual narrative.

Although it’s impossible to depict the history of the brotherhood of these two counties in 15 minutes, this short, mixed-media visual poem gives snippets of relics from that time. For example, the brutalist architecture that still exists in Ghana was completed by Yugoslavian architects and still bears the name of Kwame Nkrumah.

The Ghanaian Flag was inspired in part to mirror the Yugoslavia flag. These facts only scratch the surface of two nations’ intense and thoughtful intent created space during one moment where the influx of thoughts, ideas, and spirit gave developing nations a rich substance to pave a path forward.

The protagonist, Kwame (Angels), is an artist who explores the revolutionary past of Ghana and the legacy of the Non Alignment Movement that defined his father’s generation. He undertakes a dangerous journey by the migrant route leaving unsettling questions for those who stay behind. It’s an internal gaze into the artist’s soul, which poetically combines the fragments of collective memory and personal introspections.

It offers a vibrant, lyrical, and authentic abstract look at the complexities of this movement and, ultimately, the implications of what was, what could have been, what is. But more promising, the concept of what we can still be is the guiding light that will hopefully take us on the next leg of this journey.

This short, a prequel for Mirko, Brian, and Ivana, will hope to be a feature-length version of the story in the works. With the success of this short film, they both hope to bring more attention to this time in history and investors that can shed light on this crucial piece of our history. The film will be distributed on the short-film platform Argo soon in addition to its festival run.

When asked about what he wants audiences to take away when watching this film, Mirko says,” There are so many people in history that have brought us to where we are right now. The people that were part of this movement were well ahead of their time. With this film, we hope to spark the audience’s curiosity to learn about how nations came together despite their differences in culture, religion, language, and history to create a borderless utopia where global citizens live in solidarity. This is something we can still work towards now.