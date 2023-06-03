Ghanaian Singer Darkua Release Soulful New Single ECHO

Ghanaian Afrofusion Artiste, Darkua has released her new single ECHO which marks her debut single for 2023. The new single is produced by the talented Ghanaian producer Viqtorioz who also produced Darkua’s debut single “Amalelor”.

Darkua takes listeners on a voyage of sexual self-discovery while enticing them to take control with her sultry voice. With the seamless fusion of Afrobeats and R&B, Darkua solidifies her identity as a musician who transcends genres.

ECHO is a perfect addition to any late-night intimate playlist, setting the tone with her soothing harmonies and vocals.

Speaking on the single, Darkua says;

‘ECHO’ is a song attributed to women being confident enough to have sexual conversations with their partner; telling them how they want to be pleased. Most women get shy when it comes to communicating how they want to be satisfied by their partners; hence, going with whatever their partners want. ‘ECHO’ is telling such women to be confident in telling their partners how they want it and not to be reluctant about being in control when they want to be.

The song has received massive support from streaming platforms globally. On Audiomack, Darkua is the face of On The Radar; Afrosoul. On Spotify, Darkua is the cover for Spotify Sizzlers. On Boomplay she is on the cover of Girl Vibes Playlist.

Being a Ghanaian/Nigerian-born musician, the blend of these two cultures has given her the opportunity to be influenced by A.B Crenstil, E.T Mensah, Lagbaja, K.K Fosu, and Weird MC.

Stream ECHO: ditto.fm/echo-darkua