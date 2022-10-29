Ghanaian singer Dennis Johnson releases ‘Balance It’ remix

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Dennis Johnson, popularly known as ‘D Jay’ in the music industry, on Friday released ‘Balance It’ remix.

‘D Jay’, started singing at an early age of six. He learnt how to make tunes with his lips, sticks and a wooden table.

He released his first song ‘Bo Knorr’ while he was still in school.

After releasing his first song ‘Bo Norr’ which was a hit, D jay has been giving his audience back-to-back music that relieves the soul and gives perspective to life.

However, ‘Balance It’ remix features Mr Eazi, who is a popular Nigerian music star.

‘D Jay’, said getting an artist as big as Mr Eazi on the remix was another big win for him this year.

He was excited fans could now tune in and get a feel of what he had been working on.

The original song, which was released on April 22, broke into multiple charts on all music platforms with 10M+ streams.