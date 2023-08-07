Ghanaian singer, Fameye joins ONErpm

ONErpm has announced its recent African singing and its talented Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, Fameye.

Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, swiftly captured the hearts of music lovers with his unique sound, soulful melodies, and conscious but relatable songwriting. Since his official debut in 2019, Fameye has been on a meteoric rise, solidifying his position as one of the brightest stars in the Ghanaian music scene.

He joins artists like Kelvyn Boy, Wendy Shay, and E.L. on the ONErpm stable and is strategically poised to expand his reach across the continent and make an impact in the global music scene.

Best known for his hit singles such as ‘Notin I Get,’ “Long Life, ‘Praise,’ ‘Thank You,’ and now his latest release “Not God”, Fameye’s enchanting music captivates listeners’ hearts, weaving together relatable lyrics and soulful melodies that forge an intimate connection with their emotions.

With a distinctive, unforgettable voice and an impressive body of work, Fameye is undoubtedly set to elevate his already successful music career to brand-new heights. His partnership with ONErpm highlights the company’s commitment to building a global business in key emerging markets and being the music business solutions provider of choice in Africa and globally.