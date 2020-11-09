Ghanaian rising star Frank Bortey better known by his stage name Kweku Greene releases a sizzling hot and fresh new music video for his afrobeat love song ‘Juju’

The narrative of the ‘Juju’ music video was scripted and directed by PKMI a renowned filmmaker and a personal videographer for shatta wale.

‘JUJU’, a sashayed intermediary song brewed in a sanguine environment is an African word which translates’Charm’ and it aims at creating an inseparable bond between lovers to Ollie their relationships.

The two minute and forty-eight seconds visuals follows the song message perfectly tells a story about the unique bodily features of an African woman. On a groovy rhythm, the singer, Kweku Greene with a free and soothing voice educated and gave guidelines on how a man should treat his partner with appellations, a secrete most men don’t know. Stream here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kwekugreene/juju

In the video Kweku Greene seen showering love appellations to his partner stating how he’s always charmed anytime, he sees the bodily features of his partner, a reason he will always stay glued to her.

Watch Juju video below: