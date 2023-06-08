Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay joins ONErpm

ONErpm has announced its recent African singing and it’s the multi award winning recording and performing artist, Wendy Shay.

The Ghanaian singer signed to RuffTown Records has had a highly successful career with numerous hit songs, multiple awards, and record-breaking streaming numbers stamping her position as Ghana’s most successful female artist today. With this new partnership with ONErpm, Wendy Shay is poised to expand her reach across the continent and make an impact in the global music scene.

Speaking on the partnership, Wendy Shay said “Working with ONErpm is definitely going to be an incredible experience. Their passion for music and commitment to supporting artists is truly inspiring. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to creating something Epic together. It’s a dream come true.”

Bullet, CEO of RuffTown Records, said “We at RuffTown Records are thrilled to be partnering with ONErpm. Their innovative approach to music distribution and commitment to supporting independent labels and artists is truly remarkable. Transparency is their hallmark. We look forward to working together to create more international superstars. African music to the world!”

Wendy Shay has two albums and one EP under her belt, and a host of multiple chart-topping hit songs, including “Uber Driver”, “Shay On You”, “All For You”, “Survivor”, and “Heaven”. Her partnership with ONErpm highlights the company’s commitment to building a global business in key emerging markets and being the music business solutions provider of choice in Africa and globally.