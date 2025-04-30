Ghanaian Social Commerce Startup Tendo Raises Funding to Boost Reseller Network

Ghana’s Tendo, a social commerce platform enabling individuals to sell products online without upfront inventory costs, has secured investment from Africa-focused venture firm Renew Capital.

The funding, backed by Global Affairs Canada and Norad, will expand Tendo’s operations, aiming to simplify access to e-commerce for aspiring entrepreneurs across the continent.

Tendo’s model connects wholesalers with independent resellers, who leverage social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook to market products. Resellers set their profit margins, while Tendo handles payments, logistics, and delivery, allowing users to earn commissions without financial risk. This approach targets barriers such as capital scarcity and fragmented supply chains, which often hinder small-scale commerce in Africa.

CEO Felix Manford emphasized the platform’s mission to “create opportunities for individuals to build businesses with minimal risk,” reflecting its focus on low-barrier entrepreneurship. Nicholas Clerk, Renew Capital’s Investment Ecosystem Development Manager, noted Tendo’s potential to “transform entrepreneurship” by leveraging widespread smartphone usage to bridge informal and formal retail sectors.

With thousands of products already listed, Tendo plans to scale its reseller network and enhance platform features. The startup’s growth aligns with broader trends in Africa, where social commerce is gaining traction amid high mobile penetration and limited traditional retail infrastructure.

The partnership underscores investor confidence in asset-light models that tap into Africa’s digital economy. However, Tendo’s success may depend on maintaining efficient logistics and fostering trust among resellers and wholesalers, challenges common in markets with evolving payment systems and delivery networks.

As social commerce reshapes retail dynamics globally, Tendo’s expansion could offer a blueprint for leveraging technology to democratize economic opportunities, particularly in regions where informal trade dominates. Its progress will be closely watched as it navigates the complexities of scaling across diverse African markets.