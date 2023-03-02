Ghanaian socialite Mona 4Reall jailed 10 years in prison

Hajia4Real, a Ghanaian socialite also known as Mona 4Reall is reportedly on trial for a jail term of 10 years in prison.

According to the details gathered by Teddy the blogger as shared by Snapchat user King Charles III, Hajia 4Real’s daughter has been taken from her by US authorities.

Further details available indicate that her baby daddy has been deported.

Netizens on social media have reacted following the news going viral – many have expressed shock over the news.

@the_marcoli_boy:

10 Years in Prison for Hajia 4real? Retweet this till she gets justice hmm. Her Husband doesn’t deserve this

@modap_:

Hajia 4real doesn’t deserve to be imprisoned 10 years with this body🥹

We nominate Akuapem Poloo rather to be jailed 🙏

@Hannahbxb:

I saw Hajia 4real doing a TikTok live video just yesterday and news coming in is she’s been jailed for 10 years.

Is this true or people are just sharing fake news to tarnish her image??

Source: Teddy The Blogger