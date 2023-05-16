Ghanaian songstress Hajia4Real charged for US$2 million romance fraud

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced a six-count charge against Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known in the Ghanaian entertainment industry as “Hajia4Real.”

The Ghanaian female songstress has been arraigned before the U.S. District Court, where she is expected to answer for her role in a series of romance schemes and money laundering.

The case would be presided over by District Judge Paul A. Crotty.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Damain Williams said: “As alleged, Mona Faiz Montrage was a member of a criminal conspiracy that specifically targeted Americans through romance scams.

“These scams can be both financially and emotionally devastating for vulnerable victims. Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners, Montrage was arrested abroad and has been brought to the United States to face justice.”

Michael J. Driscoll, FBI Assistant Director, added in the statement: :”We alleged today that Ms. Montrage participated in multiple romance scams – often targeting elderly victims – resulting in more than $2 million in fraudulent funds under her control. Romance scams – especially those that target older individuals – are of major concern. The FBI will be tireless in our efforts to hold fraudsters accountable in the criminal justice system.”

The statement further alleged that Hajia4Real was a member of a criminal enterprise that operated from 2013 through 2019 and committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses.

In November 2022, Hajia4Real was arrested in the United Kingdom and extradited to the USA in May 2023 for the alleged fraud.