Ghanaian songstress Mishasha goes high on her “High Riddim” single

Talented Ghanaian female songstress Mishasha has released a new song titled ”High Riddim” which was produced by beatmaker, Kuvie.

The newly unveiled track is part of her upcoming Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Mishasha’ which will be released later in the year.

Speaking about the new song, Mishasha said the song is a feel-good track that “delves into overlapping themes of happiness.”

The female vocalist announced her presence on the local music scene after featuring award-winning Reggae/Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, on her “Dorothy” hit single which made waves on the African continent.

Mishasha has a couple of hit songs to her credit, including “Energy”, “I by 1 (ft Mzvee), “Addiction”, ‘Pretty and Dangerous’, among others, Mishasha’s music is certainly gaining ground in the local music scene and also crossing boundaries with her inspiring lyrics for the youth.

She has been getting some massive attention on social media, especially on her Instagram handle (@mishasha_j) where she has over 35,000 followers.

Source: Simon Asare