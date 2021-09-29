Ghanaian Sports Minister honoured by ANOCA

Ghana’s Minister of Youth & Sports, Mustapha Ussif has attended the 40th-anniversary dinner of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Nigeria.

He was privileged to be honoured by ANOCA for his contributions to sports development and ideas to transform sports in Ghana and Africa at large.

He also participated in the presentation of honorary awards to legends who have played significant roles in developing African sports.