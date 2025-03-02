Ghanaian Star Stonebwoy Urges Collaboration as Nigeria Drives Africa’s Music Surge

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy has called for greater unity and humility among African artists to amplify the continent’s musical impact globally, acknowledging Nigeria’s frontline role in shaping the industry’s international rise.

“When African music comes to play, Nigeria would be the lead,” he stated during a recent interview on AfroVibes in New York. “But when Nigeria speaks, they’ll tell you about the groundwork that got them there. Beyond organizing events like Due Concepts does, we must drop egos, share credit, and close the circle.”

Stonebwoy, known for his cross-border collaborations, pointed to his recent Madison Square Garden performance with Nigerian icon Davido as a model for pan-African synergy. “Performing at MSG with Davido—one of Africa’s greats—was electric. The love from the crowd, including Ghanaians in the mix, showed what’s possible when we unite,” he shared. The two artists have forged a growing creative bond, with Stonebwoy emphasizing that in-person connections and mutual respect are key to breaking global barriers.

His remarks arrive as African music enjoys unprecedented global traction, with Nigerian Afrobeats acts like Burna Boy and Wizkid dominating charts and stadiums. While Ghanaian genres like hiplife and gospel carve their own niches, Stonebwoy’s candid acknowledgment of Nigeria’s leadership underscores a pragmatic view of the industry’s dynamics. “It’s not about competition,” he insisted. “We need strategic partnerships to push the culture forward—no room for selfishness.”

Industry analysts note that such collaborations could unlock new opportunities, particularly as streaming and social media dissolve geographic boundaries. However, Stonebwoy’s push for humility also hints at underlying tensions. Rivalries between African music hubs occasionally flare, but artists increasingly recognize that solidarity—not silos—will sustain the continent’s creative boom.

As African sounds continue reshaping global playlists, Stonebwoy’s message resonates: credit shared is influence multiplied. For fans, the Davido-Stonebwoy linkup at MSG wasn’t just a concert—it was a glimpse of Africa’s united potential.