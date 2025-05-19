Ghanaian Stars Shine Abroad: Afriyie, Fuseini and Sulemana Impress

Ghanaian players delivered standout performances across Europe this weekend, strengthening their cases for inclusion in Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad ahead of the upcoming four-nation tournament.

Ibrahim Sulemana (Atalanta)

The 21-year-old midfielder continued his fine form, scoring in Atalanta’s 3-2 win over Genoa—his second goal in as many games. Sulemana’s contributions have been pivotal in securing Champions League football for the Italian side. With two goals in eight league matches this season, he has already matched his tally from 21 games last term at Cagliari.

Mohammed Fuseini (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Fuseini stole the spotlight in Belgium, netting a brace in Union SG’s 4-0 demolition of Royal Antwerp. The 22-year-old forward now has 14 goal involvements (11 goals, 3 assists) this season, including three goals in his last two appearances. His consistency has made him indispensable for the title-chasing side.

Jerry Afriyie (FC Lugo)

Returning from Ghana’s U-20 AFCON campaign, Afriyie scored in Lugo’s 2-0 victory over Zamora, shaking off the disappointment of Egypt’s penalty shootout elimination. The striker has four goals and two assists in nine games, with two goals and two assists in his last four outings for club and country.

Lawrence Agyekum (Cercle Brugge)

Agyekum marked his permanent move from RB Salzburg with a goal in Cercle Brugge’s 5-1 thrashing of Patro Eisden. The 21-year-old midfielder, now tied to the club until 2029, aims to build on his 44 appearances and two goals from last season.

Edmund Baidoo (Salzburg)

The substitute made an instant impact in Austria, scoring and assisting in Salzburg’s 2-1 win over BW Linz.

With the Black Stars’ squad selection looming, these performances underscore Ghana’s depth of talent abroad.