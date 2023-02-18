Ghanaian Statesmen Pay Tributes To Late Christian Atsu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Saturday joined hundreds of Ghanaians to pay tribute to Christian Atsu.

The remains of the 31-year old Ghanaian footballer, who plied his trade with Turkish side, Hatayspor, was recovered early Saturday morning from rubble February 18, 2023.

The footballer had been missing for 12 days following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Tributes have been pouring in for the player and his family, following the confirmation of the recovery of his body in the wee-hours on Saturday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post on Satuday, said Ghana football had lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, adding that he would be sorely missed.

He extended the Government and people of Ghana’s sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of the late footballer.

He said: “The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away”… Job 1:21.”

“May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!” He added.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, also in a Facebook post, said until the body of the player was recovered, Ghanaians were hopeful for a better news.

He said: “We all held our breaths, and we prayed as we heard the miracles of people pulled out of the rubble.

“We prayed that ours would be one of those miracles, too. Alas, it was not to be. But in all, we give thanks to the almighty God for giving Atsu to us even for the short 31 years of his life.”

The former President also extended the condolences of his family to the family of the late footballer and the football fraternity in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has indicated that the Ghana Embassy in Turkey was currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkey to have the body transported to Ghana for burial.

Christian Atsu played for clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bournemouth, all in the United Kingdom.