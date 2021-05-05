A Ghanaian government statistician on Tuesday called for the reinforcement of a more urgent vaccination campaign across the country as people’s mobility has been on the increase.

Speaking with Xinhua in an interview, Samuel Annim said there is a risk of the increased mobility leading to increased infection rates unless people continue adhering to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which highlights the importance of a successful mass vaccination campaign.

The latest report conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with relevant organizations showed how population movements were impacted by various mobility-related policies since the start of the pandemic.

The government statistician said by February, half of the country’s regions or more had recovered to their pre- COVID in-region travel patterns, and the remaining was close to recovery.

Ghana began its mass vaccination campaign in March. Enditem