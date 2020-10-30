Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew resumed training with his English club on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed to the media that Ayew has made full recovery from the virus and was back in training ahead of their Premier League match against Wolves on Friday.

Ayew tested positive for COVID-19 alongside other Ghana players after taking part in two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar on October 9 and 12 respectively in Antalya, Turkey.