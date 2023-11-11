Ghanaian Striker Raphael Dwamena dies during Albanian Superliga Match

Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena has passed away after collapsing during a match in the Albanian Superliga between FK Egnatia and KF Partizani. The 28-year-old collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game and was swiftly taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dwamena had been playing with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) due to a pre-existing heart problem. The Ghanaian striker’s health issues were first highlighted when his proposed move to Brighton faced complications due to a failed medical examination.

Albania Footy confirmed the devastating news on Twitter, stating, “Rest in Peace to KF Egnatia’s Raphael Dwamena. The Ghanaian collapsed on the pitch during the Superliga match between Egnatia and Partizani. He later passed away in the hospital at the age of 28.”

Dwamena, known for his time with Swiss side FC Zurich, leaves behind a sorrowful void in the football community.